HITT, Novella Novella Hitt, age 90, of Ross, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Novella was born in Clay County, Kentucky, on March 27, 1930, to the late Irvin and Flora (Cope) Thompson. Novella enjoyed singing and spending time with her family. She was a member of the Millville Avenue Church of God. Novella is survived by her loving husband, Donald R. Hitt; her children, Leisha (Art) Workman, Betty (Dan) Paul, Pam (Mike) Burge, Eva Denise Sulfridge, Thomas Hitt, and Tammie (Tim) Wingerberg; her grandchildren, Jeff Workman, Michelle Emmert, Heather Robinson, Angie Schuringa, Mary Eldridge, Danielle Burge, Krista Joseph, Ryan Woodward, Keith Robinson and Ashley Farley; her 15 great-grandchildren; her siblings, James (Carolyn) Thompson and Bernice Clemmons; and her sister-in-law, Veeda Thompson; as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Novella was preceded in death by her parents, 5 brothers, 6 sisters, daughter-in-law, Mary Hitt; and her brother-in-law, Wendell Clemmons. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, from 10:00 AM until the time of her Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to the Millville Avenue Church of God.

