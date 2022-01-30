HIXON, George G.



86 of Springfield passed away January 23, 2022, in his residence at the Ohio Masonic Home. He was born in Waterloo, Ohio, on November 26, 1935, the son of Elmer and



Hazel Hixon. George graduated from Enon High School and was in one of the first classes to graduate from Clark Tech. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the



Korean War. George retired from Benjamin Steel as the purchasing manager. George was a member of Clark Lodge #101 F & A M and served as WM in 1981. His hobbies included camping, fishing, wood working and playing golf. He was preceded in death by his parents; son George D. Hixon; brothers William E., Carlos E., and



Kenneth R. Hixon; and sisters Dorothy Crabtree and Louella Davis. Survivors include his wife Sondra C. (Borchert) Hixon; sons Paul E. and Michael D. (Tracy) Hixon; daughter-in-law Terri Hixon; brother Pete (Joy) Hixon; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Carolyn and Janet Hixon. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME has been entrusted with the final arrangements.



