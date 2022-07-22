dayton-daily-news logo
X

HOBGOOD, Debra

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HOBGOOD, Debra Kay

Debra Kay Hobgood, age 69, passed from this life, on Saturday, at approximately 4:16 p.m. at her residence surrounded by her loved ones.

Debra was born September 10, 1952, in Hamilton, Ohio, to the union of Adna and Della (Felts) Hicks. Both parents preceded her in death. On May 14, 1987, she was united in holy matrimony to Christopher Hobgood who survives in Lima, Ohio.

Debra was a graduate of Hamilton High School and graduated from nursing school in Dayton, Ohio. She was an employee at Shawnee Manor Nursing Home. Debra enjoyed nursing and caring for people. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and family.

Debra leaves to cherish her precious memories: 2 daughters: Bridgett (Lori) Storer of Wapakoneta, Ohio, and Brandi Luv (Bradford) Williams of Liberty, Indiana; 3 sons: Ronnie "Butch" Lee (Amber) Johnson of Rising Sun, Indiana, Nicholas (Laura) Colson of Delphos, Ohio, and Joshua (April) Hobgood of Lima, Ohio; 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters: Winnie Jean Brock and Sandie Farag, both of Hamilton, Ohio, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Services entrusted to Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

To offer condolences to the Hobgood Family, please visit


www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc

1302 Oakland Pkwy

Lima, OH

45805

https://www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
REKE, Diane
2
P'POOL, Pauline
3
VULTEE, Kurt
4
McDonald, Alverta
5
ENDRES, Mervin
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top