HOBGOOD, Debra Kay



Debra Kay Hobgood, age 69, passed from this life, on Saturday, at approximately 4:16 p.m. at her residence surrounded by her loved ones.



Debra was born September 10, 1952, in Hamilton, Ohio, to the union of Adna and Della (Felts) Hicks. Both parents preceded her in death. On May 14, 1987, she was united in holy matrimony to Christopher Hobgood who survives in Lima, Ohio.



Debra was a graduate of Hamilton High School and graduated from nursing school in Dayton, Ohio. She was an employee at Shawnee Manor Nursing Home. Debra enjoyed nursing and caring for people. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and family.



Debra leaves to cherish her precious memories: 2 daughters: Bridgett (Lori) Storer of Wapakoneta, Ohio, and Brandi Luv (Bradford) Williams of Liberty, Indiana; 3 sons: Ronnie "Butch" Lee (Amber) Johnson of Rising Sun, Indiana, Nicholas (Laura) Colson of Delphos, Ohio, and Joshua (April) Hobgood of Lima, Ohio; 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters: Winnie Jean Brock and Sandie Farag, both of Hamilton, Ohio, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



