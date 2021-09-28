HOCHMAN, James Bertram



Passed away on September 23, 2021, at the age of 80, in Palo Alto, California. The determination with which he battled



serious health issues over many years speaks to his courage and dedication to his family.



Jim met the love of his life, Jeanne, while attending The Ohio State University. They soon married and had two children,



Jeffrey and Marla. While at OSU, Jim earned his J.D. degree and eventually opened his own successful law practice in



Dayton, today well-recognized as Hochman & Plunkett. He was the youngest judge appointed to the municipal court bench by Governor Rhodes in 1970 and presided over his courtroom for 16 years. Jim was recently honored by the Ohio State Bar Association for his service of more than 50 years.



As a proud Daytonian, Jim's commitment to the community, and the arts in particular, was evident in his service to a variety of organizations. Among his passions were the Dayton



Philharmonic, where he served as Trustee, and the Dayton Art Institute, where he liked to ride his bike as a child and took art classes throughout his life.



Jim was the embodiment of joie de vivre, never letting an opportunity to enjoy life pass him by.



He was proud of his travels, which took him around the world to all seven continents. He and Jeanne took many trips with good friends. Some of his greatest adventures were taken with his children, including climbing the Himalayas with his son Jeff and traversing the Drake Passage, sledding on Antarctica, then rounding Cape Horn with his daughter Marla.



Jim is survived by his wife, Jeanne Krieger Hochman, son Jeffrey Hochman (Petra), daughter Marla Hochman, and grandchildren Joshua, Jack, and Abby Hochman.



A funeral service will take place at Temple Israel, 130 Riverside Dr at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 30, MASKS REQUIRED, followed by a short graveside ceremony at Riverview Cemetery, 1809 W. Schantz Ave. In lieu of flowers, the family



requests donations be made to the Stanford Medicine Cancer Institute. Glickler Funeral Home handling arrangements.

