HOCHSTEIN, Clara, age 100, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Clara was a stenographer at WPAFB during WWII, sold real estate for several years and then with her husband owned and operated Hochstein Custom Furs in Oakwood. She was a lifelong member of Beth Abraham Synagogue and Hadassah. Clara was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David. She is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Cheryl & Steven Hecht; son & daughter-in-law, Gary & Jane Hochstein; grandchildren, Shana (Marc) Brafman, Sam (Erika) Hecht, Scott (Laura) Hochstein, Robert (Laura Suzanne) Hochstein, Jodie (Jeffrey) Damrauer; great-grandchildren, Peter Hecht, Maya & Jacob Brafman, Cooper, Aubrey, Felicity, Greer & Levi Hochstein and Gabriel & Shira Damrauer; and many other relatives & friends.



Funeral service 11 AM Friday, May 2, 2025 at Beth Abraham Cemetery Chapel, 1817 W. Schantz Avenue with Rabbi Aubrey L. Glazer officiating. Interment at Beth Abraham Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beth Abraham Synagogue or Hadassah in Clara's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.



