HOCKADAY, Rosemarie

HOCKADAY (Flamm), Rosemarie "Rosie"



Age 92, of Dayton, passed away peacefully in her home on July 13, 2022. Rosie was preceded in death by her husband Clyde "Buck" Hockaday. She is survived by daughters Sue (Charlie) Plassenthal, Kim (Mike) Fink, Lori (Tom) Long, son Gary (Donna) Hockaday, beloved grandchildren Ryan, Kelli, Chris, Michelle, Deanna and Erica, and many great-grandchildren. The burial will be held at 11:30 on Thursday, July 21st at Dayton Memorial Park. Please meet at the gates to proceed together. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For updated information or to share a memory visit www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

