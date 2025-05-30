Harris Hockenberry, Elena



Harris Hockenberry, Elena, age 86, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away on Friday, May 23, 2025. She was born in Laurel County, KY. on December 7, 1938, to the union of Henry Harris and Dora Bowling. Elena was employed at her job with West Shell Realtors for 32 years, excelling in expanding clientele within Metro Cincinnati and Butler County areas. She was a good Christian woman and well loved by everyone. Elena cherished family traditions every Christmas Eve in her household, enjoyed cooking and painting.



She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Raymond, Boone, and Kellis; sisters, Nancy and Gracie.



Elena leaves to cherish her memory, sons, Rick Baker (Kathy), Gary Baker (Kathy), and Darren Baker (Emily); sisters, Kathy, and Ann; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family members, and friends who will miss her dearly.



Visitation will be held on Monday, June 2, 2025, at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, OH 45011 beginning at 11:00am until the time of services, beginning at 1:00pm.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.rosehillsfunerals.com for the Harris Hockenberry family.



