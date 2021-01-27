HODAPP, Gerald Harvey "Gerry"



Age 84, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021, at Hospice of Southwest Ohio. He was born on March 21, 1936, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of Harvey and Gertrude (Hagan) Hodapp. He was educated at St. Ann School and graduated from Hamilton Catholic High School in 1954. On October 13, 1962, he



married Wanda F. Campbell at St. Ann Catholic Church. Gerry worked at the U.S. Postal Service as a letter carrier for 40 years, retiring in 1992. He was a member of St. Ann Church, the National Historical Society of Railroading (Cincinnati Chapter of NRHS), enjoyed Model Railroading, and was a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers. Gerry loved his pets, but most of all loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Hodapp; one daughter, Suzanne M. (Kevin) Getz; three grandchildren, Tori Getz, Mike (Rachel) Getz, and Chris (Jamie) Getz; and many other loving relatives and friends.



Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio, on Friday, January 29, 2021, from 6-8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Ann Catholic Church, 3028 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45015 on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at 10:30 am with Father Larry Tharp, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stephen



Cemetery in Hamilton, Ohio. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the SPCA. Albert D. Hinkel,



