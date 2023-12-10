Hodge, Penny L.

Hodge (Beike), Penny L.



Penny L. Hodge age 66 of Fairfield passed away Monday December 4, 2023. She was born March 1, 1957 in Evansville Indiana to Gloryanna Cole Beike and Charles "Charlie" Beike.



Survived by her loving husband Jack Hodge and 3 children: A Daughter, Rachel Radford grandsons Sam and Ben. Son Adam Chitwood grandsons Gibson and Bryson. Son Jack Hodge Jr.; Brother Robert Beike (Debra Deloach); Late Sister Toni Bliesner and many nieces and nephews. Graduated in 1974 from Hamilton Taft Senior High.Worked a variety of jobs while raising her children and then started a career as a child /family/wedding Photographer. She has been a photographer for over 30 years capturing milestones and moments for her clients. This was her passion. Many clients have become lifelong friends. She attended Liberty Heights church where she volunteered in the children's department for 17 years with her husband teaching little ones about Jesus. She loved to travel with her husband and best friends planning a trip as often as she could. She loved dogs and her cat. She loved Disco everything and Halloween was a big deal for her. Halloween parties for the grandkids and her ladies group. Reds helping reds. She loved dressing in costume and talked her husband and BFF to join in. Cancer didn't stop her from living. She said she would not let cancer steal her joy. She lived her life well and to the fullest and wanted all those close to her to do the same. Her strength came from her strong faith in Jesus and knowing where she would spend eternity. She wanted to share that faith and prayed for many. She was so thankful for those who prayed for her. She loved her husband and family. Her grandsons were her heart. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Tuesday December 12, 2023 from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com