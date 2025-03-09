Hodson, Carma

Hodson (Stiver), Carma



Carma Jeanne (Stiver) Hodson, age 77, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2025 at Hospice of Dayton. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, whose warmth and kindness touched all who knew her. Born on February 20, 1948 to Walter (Butch) and Glenna Stiver, Carma was a 1966 graduate of Farmersville High School and married her husband Dennis in 1968. Together, they established Farmersville Veterinary Clinic which only deepened Carma's love for animals and her community. Carma lived a life full of love, laughter, and purpose. She was known for her love of her family and always put others first. Her greatest joy was spending time with her loved ones on the farm, creating cherished memories that will live on forever. Beyond her devotion to family, Carma had a passion for her church which brought joy to herself and those around her. She dedicated over five decades of her life to playing the organ and piano at the Farmersville United Church of Christ where she also served in a variety of leadership roles. Additionally, Carma also dedicated many years of her life to her work as secretary at Valley View Local Schools. Her many years in the Athletic Department at Valley View High School were her favorite. Carma is survived by husband of 56 years, Dennis; sons Shane (Michele) and Ryan (Melissa); grandchildren: Bradley, Riley, Garrett and Grady; beloved and dedicated friends Carol Root, Marilyn Staker and Tom and Susanne Russell; caregiver Bethany Fly and her favorite cat, Ludo. Additionally, she is survived by a large extended family, many friends and her horses. Carma was preceded in death by her parents Butch and Glenna Stiver, in-laws Harold and Alberta Hodson, brother and sister-in-law Bradley and Mariose Stiver, brother-in-law and sister- in-law Ronald and Ruthie Hodson, and sister-in-law Barbara Hodson. A private service will be had at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to Valley View Athletic Boosters for the Weight Room Project and Baseball Program. Donations can be mailed to VVAB PO Box 163 Germantown, Ohio 45327 or venmo @VVABoosters. Please put "Carma Hodson" in the memo line. Additional donations may be sent to Hospice of Dayton who provided tremendous care and comfort during this difficult time. Hospice of Dayton 324 Wilmington Avenue Dayton, Ohio 45420. Though she is no longer with us, her love, wisdom, and beautiful spirit will remain in our hearts forever.



