Hoffman, Carol R.



Carol R. Hoffman, age 81 of Hamilton, passed away at her residence on Saturday, April 5, 2025. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on January 7, 1944 the daughter of Frank and Nellie Mae (Hall) Broering. Carol is survived by six children, Kimberly (Doug) Reed, David (Barbara) Hoffman, Jeffrey Hoffman, Susan (Steve) Baas, Michael (Mary Jo) Hoffman, and Cyndi (Mike) Mehl; fourteen grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; five siblings; and three grandchildren. Memorial service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Cincinnati.



