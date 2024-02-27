Hoffman, Joseph C.



Joseph C. Hoffman, 91, of Cape Coral, Florida died February 23, 2024. The son of Lucy Icenogle Giampino Hoffman and Frank M. Giampino along with stepfather William Hoffman. He was born in Dayton, Ohio and resided there until the early 80's. Upon retirement as an independent distributor for Pepsi Cola Company he and his wife Barbara moved to Cape Coral, Fl where he built and owned a successful drive-through carry-out. He enjoyed the interaction with all his customers and built a successful business. He was always an entrepreneur at heart and tried numerous businesses throughout the years. His passions included boating and fishing on Lake Erie while living in Dayton, Oh and raising his family. We children all have fond memories of those years and one child, Joe, Jr has continued the tradition. Upon his second retirement and with his son Jim at the helm of the drive-through he took up motorhoming as a way to visit places he always wanted to explore.



Joseph (BabyJoe) is survived by his brother Frank M. Hoffman (Peggy), and his four children, Joseph C. Hoffman, Jr. (Joyce), Jody Egan (Bob), John Hoffman and Jim Hoffman. He was also survived by 4 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Marianne Tolliver Boggs.



His wise knowledge and opinions will be missed by us all.



