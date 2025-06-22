Hoffmann, Elizabeth

HOFFMANN (Ellington), Elizabeth Ivadene "Deanna"



age 100, of Springboro, Ohio passed away on Sunday, June 15, 2025. Deanna was born in Gilbertsville, Kentucky, March 22, 1925 to the late Julian and Lillian(Owen)Ellington. She was a 1940 graduate of Calvert City High School of Calvert City in Kentucky.



Upon arrival to Dayton , Ohio in 1940 she went to work with the National Youth Administration for the war effort. Deanna helped to manufacture airplane parts at Wright Field until 1943. After the war, she was employed at NCR until 1961. She married William O Hoffmann June 24, 1961,and was able to finish her working career as a domestic engineer. They were married for 55 years until his passing July 29, 2016.



Deanna is preceded in death by her siblings Mary Jo "Pinkie" Schuh, William Murrell Ellington, Marjorie Smith, Mamie Ruth Yarbrough, and Harold "Sonny" Ellington. She is survived by her daughter Karen Hoffmann Jester of Miamisburg, Ohio, sisters Jean Bland of Murray, Kentucky, Sue Stahl of Benton, Kentucky, and Joyce Pritchard of Calvert City, Kentucky. Service for Deanna will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel.



