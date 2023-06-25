Hogan, Jzan A



Jzan Ann Hogan, age 32, of Dayton, Ohio, was born on December 1, 1990. She transitioned into peace on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. She obtained her STNA at age 18 and dedicated the next 14 years of her life taking care of others. She was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandfathers, James Hogan Sr., and Tyrone Jackson. Jzan leaves behind to cherish her memory, her beloved daughter, Aujenae Norman; father of her daughter, Da' Quann Norman; parents, John, and T'Ronna Hogan; grandparents, Betty Hogan, Chris, and Anna Matthews; siblings, Jazmine Hogan, and John Hogan II; nephew, Malachi; nieces, Mila, Skylar and Taylar; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who she loved dearly. Jzan will be dearly missed. Funeral service 1 pm Monday, June 26, 2023, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton Ohio. Visitation 10 am  1 pm. Family will receive friends 12 pm- 1pm.



