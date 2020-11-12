HOLBROOK, David W.
David W. Holbrook, 49, passed away November 7, 2020, at Soin Medical Center after a long struggle with ALS and complications with pneumonia. He was born September 1, 1971. David was in sales for many years. He is survived by his wife of 22 years; Martha Holbrook, his mother, Donna Holbrook, a daughter; Aubree Brumfield, three grandchildren; Jullian, Farrah and Jakob, one sister; Cathy (Wally) Mason, one brother; Darrell (Melissa) Holbrook and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father; Darrell Holbrook and both maternal and paternal grandparents. A special thanks goes out to Kim Strohl, David's best nurse and true friend. A gathering of
family and friends will be held from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM Saturday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Masks are requested. In place of flowers please make
donations to the ALS Foundation of Southern and Central Ohio. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
