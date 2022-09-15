HOLDCRAFT, Sandra J. "Sandy"



Age 71 of Riverside, reunited with her Soul Mate, Michael Holdcraft Sr., on Saturday, September 10, 2022. She was born October 2, 1950, in Dayton to the late Homer and Lillian (Francis) Combs. In addition to her husband and parents, Sandy was preceded in death by her beloved sister, Linda Sill and two brothers, Phil and Robert Combs.



She is survived by her two children, Michael (Bobbi) Holdcraft, Jr. and Deanna (Shannon) Holdcraft; grandchildren, Keelyn, Adalyn, Kevin, Lila and Sophia; brothers, Fred, Mike (Tudy), Pat (Linda) and Mark Combs; long-time partner in crime, Kathy Laffey-Miller and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.



Family will receive guests from 9:30-11 AM on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel, (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, 45459), where a funeral service will begin at 11 AM. Entombment will follow the service at Miami Valley Memorial Gardens, Centerville.



To share a memory of Sandy or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

