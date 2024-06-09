Holdeman, Wanda

Holdeman (Jones), Wanda Jean "Grammy "



Wanda J. Holdeman, affectionately known as "Grammy," of Butler Township, passed away on May 28 at 11:11 am. She was born on January 9, 1946, to Josie Coffee in Gainesboro, Tennessee.



Wanda is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, James B. Holdeman Sr. She was a devoted mother to her son Jimmy and her adopted daughter Marcy, who preceded her in death after battling leukemia. She also leaves behind four cherished grandchildren: Logan, Laci, Addison, and Asher. Wanda shared a deep bond with her long-time neighbors, Tom and Barb Sweigart, who have been by her side for 44 years.



Despite being diagnosed with metastatic lung cancer in 2021 and given only 3-6 months to live, Wanda defied the odds. She persevered through radiation, infusions, and chronic pain to remain the rock of our family, especially for her four grandchildren. Her strength and resilience were truly inspiring.



We miss her dearly and invite you to join us for a celebration of her life on June 21 from 2 to 6 pm at The Enclave of Springboro, 355 W Central Ave, Springboro, Ohio 45066.



