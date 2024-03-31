Hole, Robert



Robert Larkin Hole, The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 15, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. Bob, known for his roles as a devoted husband, uncle, and friend, leaves behind a legacy of positivity, warmth, and camaraderie.



Robert born on April 30, 1940 in Dayton, OH, was a 1959 graduate from Trotwood-Madison HS and a former resident of Fairborn, OH. After retiring from General Motors, Bob embarked on an extended engineering career, demonstrating his passion and expertise in his field. His 5 siblings share fond memories of their youth where he was a makeshift knight armed with a metal trashcan lid and a homemade wooden sword, roaming imagined quests where arrows shot in the open pasture air required quick retreats to safety. Together they enjoyed spirited games of barnyard football, kick the can, canasta, and Monopoly.



In his later years, Bob and his loving wife, Donna, found solace in the sunny expanse of Florida, indulging in rounds of golf, cherished moments with dear friends, leisurely rides on their golf cart, and walks with their beloved dog, Bonnie.



Bob is survived by his wife of many years, Donna (Eby) Hole, his sister Darlene Clark, brothers Jerry (Jane) Peck and John Hole, along with nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Betty (Sucher) Hole, brothers Jack Peck and Dennis Hole, and brother-in-law Jerry Clark.



Bob's memory will forever remain etched in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. Memorial service is being planned for Florida and Ohio. Details to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to hospice are encouraged. Arrangements entrusted with BALDWIN BROTHERS Funeral & Cremation Society-Spanish Springs, 352-430-1449. Sentiments are encouraged at www.baldwincremation.com.



