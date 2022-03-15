HOLLAND, Kenneth L.



Age 64 of Hamilton, OH. passed away Friday, March 4, 2022. He was born September 27th 1957, to the late Homer and Dorothy. Kenny served as a U.S. Marine and retired from the City Of Hamilton Fire



Department Badge #68. Kenny never met a stranger and



always carried a smile. He is



survived by his Soulmate Luwana Allen, daughters Summer (Ricky) Shaffer and Tara Allen; granddaughter Genesis Shaffer; sister Beth Marcum; brother Dave Holland; along with many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, an a infinite number of cousins and friends. He also leaves behind his best buddy and Loyal dog-Gunner. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Arnold, Rocky, Donald, Ruben, and Harry.



Family and Friends will be received March 18, 2022, at 3:30 at the Veterans Park lodge located at 20 New London Rd. Hamilton, OH. 45013 During which Military and The City of Hamilton Fire Department honors will commence with family and friends at 5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers; donations may be made to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, or Genesis Life



Recovery. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at



