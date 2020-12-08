HOLLAND, Michael L.



Michael L. Holland, age 80, of Miamisburg, OH, passed away December 5, 2020. He was born October 2, 1940, in Dayton, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Ruby Holland; his brothers, Terry and Patrick. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Charlotte (Kercher); 2 sons, Jay (Sherry), Daron (Heidi) and an "adopted" son, Jon (Jenn) Schneider. He had six dearly loved grandchildren, Mikayla, Luke, Cameron, Lexi, Jacob and Matthew. He is also survived by his sisters, Bonnie Johnson and Colleen Ater; numerous nieces, nephews, close friends and Community Harvest Church family. He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force for over 7 years. He was last stationed at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO, where he met his lifelong friend Jay (Janie) Post, who introduced him to his future wife. Mike worked 10 years at NCR. He went on to have a career as a Financial Advisor for Ameriprise Financial ~ retiring in 2010. He gave his heart to the Lord 9 days after his 9th birthday and never looked back. Mike was a man of faith; he loved God and people. He was a greeter at his church and wanted everyone to feel welcome. He had a smile for all! If you asked him how he was, he would say "If I was any better, I'd be raptured!". His Savior raptured him! He is in the arms of Jesus! The family will receive friends 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020, at Community Harvest Church, 6970 Weaver Road, Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m., with Pastor Duane Harney officiating. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Miamisburg. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Community Harvest Church. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown, serving the family. Please share condolences at



daltonfh.net