HOLLON (SPENCER), RHONDA SUE



HOLLON, Rhonda Sue, age 67, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Sycamore Hospital in Miamisburg. She was born April 26, 1957 in Middletown. Rhonda was employed as a Q & A Inspector at Crispy Crème Doughnuts in Monroe, Ohio for 14 years. There will be a Celebration of Life for Rhonda at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Crystal Aerie (known as the "Little Eagles"), 2114 Oxford State Road, Middletown, with date and time to be announced on funeral home website, www.herr-riggs.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the family at Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio 45044 Phone:513-422-4545. The complete obituary may be seen and condolences sent to the family at this website www.herr-rigg.com



