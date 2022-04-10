HOLLY, Betty

HOLLY (Walton), Betty A.



Born December 15, 1939, to the late Harry, Sr. and



Margaret (Childs) Walton, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022. Betty was a graduate of



Roosevelt High School, Class of 1958. She was employed as an Executive Assistant for the City of Dayton and Montgomery County for over 30 years. Betty was an active member of Wayman Chapel AME Church where she was christened into membership at a very early age. She was preceded in death by her husband, William; brothers, Harry Jr. and Calvin; sisters, Mildred Clark and Helen McCain. Betty is survived by her dedicated and devoted son, Myron (Rychelle); grandsons, Myron, II and Myles; special niece, Vicki Moore; numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Graveside service 11:00 A.M., Thursday, April 14, at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third St., Rev. Gerald A. Cooper, officiating. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

