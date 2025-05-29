HOLMES, Charles



Funeral service to be held Sat, May 31, 2025, 11:00 am at Wayman Chapel AME Church, 3317 Hoover Ave, Dayton OH 45402, Pastor Gerald A. Cooper, Rev. Candy Hardy, officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday at the church beginning at 10:00 am. Masonic Memorial service to be held Fri, May 30, 2025, 6:00 pm at Greater Allen AME Church, 1620 W 5th St, Dayton OH 45402. FACIAL MASK IS RECOMMENDED FOR BOTH SERVICES. Internment: Woodland Cemetery & Arboretum. Please visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W. Third St.



