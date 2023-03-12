Holp, Jon



Jon Holp, age 69, of Miamisburg, OH passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. He was born August 19, 1953 in Dayton, OH to Ron and Abbie Holp. He graduated from Miamisburg High School Class of 1971. Jon married the love of his life, Mary Jo Cox, on January 21, 1972. He was co-owner of Ron's Pizza in Miamisburg with his sister, Abbie Romero, which was founded by their parents in 1964. He was a beloved husband, father, son, and friend. Jon was known by many as a contributor to the Miamisburg community. He was a wonderful mentor to the kids he coached in youth sports. Jon is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Mary Jo Holp; daughters, Reggie (Brad) Parkhurst and Casey (Kirk) Goode; son, Sam (Shelley) Holp; father, Ron Holp; brother, Tim (Pam) Holp; sister, Abbie (Mark) Romero; sisters-in-law, Pat (Don) Ashford and Judy Lewis; grandchildren, Rylie and Cael Parkhurst, Eli Goode, Mikaela, Lily, Melody, and Abbie Holp; and numerous nieces, nephews, and loved ones. He was preceded in death by his mother, Abbie Holp; mother and father-in-law, Noble and Queenie Cox; brother, Paul Holp; brothers-in-law, Bimbo Cox, Rick Cox, and Dave Lewis; and nephew, Ethan Holp. Anyone who would like to participate is welcome to join in a Celebration of Jon's Life at 2:00 PM Sunday, March 19, 2023 at the American Legion Post #165, 35 N. Main St. Miamisburg, OH 45342. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

