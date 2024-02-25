Holt, Christina

Holt (Stathopoulos), Christina Elaine "Tina"



Christina (Tina) Elaine Stathopoulos Holt (1958-2024)



Tina Holt, 66, of Doctor's Inlet, FL, died on February 19, 2024. She was in love with her family, and they loved her. Tina was the best wife, mother, sister, cousin, nana, aunt (theía), friend, homemaker, neighbor, gift shop buyer, and example of a servant of God anyone could ever hope to have.



Tina was born in Springfield, Ohio in 1958 to Nikolaos Peter Stathopoulos and Bessie Gianakopoulos. They set the examples that molded her into the amazing person she was. As is typical with Greek families, she was close to all her relatives, distant cousins, and friends she considered family. She graduated from Springfield North High School and got her training as a dental assistant at Clark State College. She was passionate about her dental career, and her colleagues loved working with her. When her brother, Pete, and his wife, Angela, moved to Jacksonville, Florida, she came down for a visit and never left. Her love for her brother could not have been greater.



After moving into her apartment, she met Charles Holt, the "boy next door." They fell in love and married. He was the love of her life, and she was his. They were inseparable. They worked, played, fished, traveled, and loved each other from then on. When they could get away for a few days, they were in Homosassa, Florida, staying in their "fishing shack," where family, friends, and wonderful neighbors surrounded them.



Tina was a person who had the ability to spread joy to those around her with her beautiful smile. Her love for her daughter, two stepchildren, and seven grandchildren was unconditional, and they affectionately called her "Nana". She authored a book titled Recipes for My Daughters, which contains her secrets for hospitality and many memories of special moments spent with friends on the boat, in the garden, and around the dinner table-where she always made sure to cook with love.



Her loving friends are so numerous that listing them would be an endless task, and we could leave out 100 and hurt their feelings. She loved them all!



Tina's life was an inspirational book of work, love, family, adventure, and deep friendship. As she and her husband often reflected together, "We had one hell of a ride!"



She is survived by her husband, Charles Holt, her daughter, Becky Carter, and Tina's two stepchildren whom she loved as her own - The Rev. Charlie Holt and his wife, Brooke, and Christy Clements and her husband, Sammy. Her beloved grandchildren also survive her - Keaton and Hadley Carter, Alex and his wife Kaitlin, and Jackson Clements, Chase, Ashton, and Saxon Holt. Her brother, Peter Stathopoulos, his wife Angela, and her three beloved nephews - Nik, Ben, and Aleko - and their families also survive her.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 2nd, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 4129 Oxford Avenue, Jacksonville, Florida 32210.



Donations in memory of Tina would be greatly appreciated and can be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL, with the memo: "Tina Holt Endowment Fund."



https://onrealm.org/stmarksjacksonville/-/form/give/memorialfund



