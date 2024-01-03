Homan, Maura



Maura was born on December 23, 2001, and passed away on December 30, 2023. Although she lived a short life, her impact on everyone she met will live forever. She had an infectious smile, a quick sense of humor, and a knack for befriending those in need of comfort. Maura was the brains of the family. It didn't matter the subject; she mastered it with excellence. She didn't do anything average; rather, she approached everything with 100% dedication. Maura excelled not only in the classroom but also in all her extracurricular activities and organizations. Two of Maura's proudest accomplishments were serving as a Lancerette Captain at Alter High School and Vice President of Gamma Iota Sigma, a national business fraternity at the University of Cincinnati. She was also honored by the University of Cincinnati as a PACEsetter Award Winner. Maura was set to graduate summa cum laude in the Spring from the University of Cincinnati with degrees in Marketing and Insurance Risk Management, and she had already accepted a full-time position at Cincinnati Insurance as an underwriter. Maura's family was the most important thing to her. Whether it was spending time with the family on the lake, tailgating at a football game, enjoying time with the family's famous cousin choir, or road-tripping to a concert, these events allowed Maura to shine in the world. God gave us a special gift by allowing our family to celebrate the recent Holidays and her birthday together. Maura was open with others about her struggles with depression and anxiety throughout her life. She wanted others who were also struggling to know that they weren't alone and that someone understood their struggle. She had a quote on her bedroom wall that read, "A bad day doesn't mean a bad life." Maura tried her best to live by this mantra in the best way she knew how. We are comforted that she is in God's loving embrace. There are so many different organizations that were important to Maura, and we want to keep her spirit and passion alive. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to contribute to Maura's legacy, please consider making a donation to the Maura Homan Memorial Fund through the Dayton Foundation. This will allow her family to support a variety of different organizations that were important to her, not just now, but for decades to come. The mailing address is The Dayton Foundation c/o The Maura Homan Memorial Fund (#9076); 1401 S. Main Street, Suite 100; Dayton, OH 45409. You can also donate online at https://www.daytonfoundation.org/ccgift.html?Source=DX&ReturnFundId=9076&ReturnFundName=HomanMauraMem Maura is preceded in death by her grandparents Marguerita Homan and Joseph Mercuri, Jr. She is survived by her parents, Amy and David, her siblings, Sam, Max, and Ellie, grandparents Linda and Wayne Fischbach, Donald Homan, Rose (Mercuri) Barstow, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbors, roommates, and close friends. Visitation will take place on Friday, January 5, at Tobias Funeral Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH 45429 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 6, 10:30 AM at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 9579 Yankee Road in Springboro. A private family graveside service will take place at a later time. Online condolences may be sent to: www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com