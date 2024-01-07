Homberger, Robert Leon "Bob"



HOMBERGER, Robert Leon (Bob), peacefully passed away on January 1, 2024, at the remarkable age of 92, surrounded by his loving family. Bob was the son of Harold and Lois Homberger, born in Sandusky, Ohio on July 24, 1931.



Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife Helen of 63 years. He will be dearly missed by his five children, Paula Goldsberry (Frank), Scott Homberger (Jody), Laura Hoke (Brady), Brenda Scott (John) and Donna Frey (Mark), 17 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, his brother Ted Homberger (Carol) and sister Ann Martin (Fred).



As a devoted husband and father, he was the pillar of support for his family. His love and commitment to his beloved Helen were unparalleled, demonstrating the true meaning of partnership, loyalty, and companionship.



Bob embraced life with an unwavering zest and determination. Throughout his life, he epitomized resilience, an unyielding sense of optimism and never met a stranger. His strength was not just physical but stemmed from the power of positivity, perseverance, and a profound belief in God.



A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice or St. George's Episcopal Church. Bob's positive spirit will live on through his family and those who had the privilege to have known him. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home.



