Honaker, Woodra

Woodra A. "Woodie" Honaker, age 82 of Middletown, passed away Friday, October 11, 2024 at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. She was born April 6, 1942 in Ransom, Kentucky the daughter of Reverend John T. Oliver and Martha V. (Smith) Oliver. Woodie was a member of Towne Boulevard First Church of God. She retired from Sears. Woodie was a die-hard Kentucky Wildcats fan.



Woodie is survived by her husband of 63 years, Joseph D. Honaker; sons, Jeffrey (wife, Pam) Honaker, Joseph (wife, Theresa) Honaker, and John (wife, Tonya) Honaker; six grandchildren, Tate (wife, Steph), Nik (wife, Jennifer), Sara (husband, Sam) Webb, Adam, Andrew, and Kaila; three great grandchildren; a brother, John T. Oliver, Jr.; and nieces, nephews and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Dylan Honaker; sisters, Ethel Morris, Pauline Farley, Edith Vipperman, Ruby McCoy, Josephine Varney and Evelyn Dotson; and brother, Everett J. Oliver.



Visitation will be from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm Saturday, October 19, 2024 at the Towne Boulevard First Church of God. Funeral services will be 1:00 pm at the church with Pastor Mark Jackson officiating. Burial will be at 12:00 pm Monday at Butler County Memorial Park, Hamilton, Ohio. Please visit www.breitebach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.



