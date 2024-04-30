Hook, Floyd

Hook Jr., Floyd
Floyd Hook Jr., 86, of Springfield passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2024. Services will be held on Friday, May 3rd at 10:30 am in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will begin at 9:30 am prior to the service. Entombment will follow with military honors at the Ferncliff Mausoleum. To leave online condolences and read his full obituary visit www.littletonandrue.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH
45503-3610
https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral