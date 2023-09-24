Hooks, Patricia "Pat"



Patricia (Pat) Lou Hooks: 3-30-1934 to 9-17-2023. Retired Home Econ teacher from Stebbins High School leaves behind two beloved nephews, their wives, and children, long time friend Cokey and her cat "Kitty". As a graduate of Olivet Nazarene University and of the University of Illinois Grad. School, Ms. Hooks taught for more than thirty years. She was a longtime member of Delta Kappa Gamma professional educators. This loving, caring Aunt and friend will be missed.



