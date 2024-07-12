Hoops, Charles

Hoops Jr., Charles Harvey "Chuck"



HOOPS Jr., Charles H.



Age 77, of Brookville, OH, passed away on July 9, 2024, peacefully at his residence following a lengthy illness. Chuck is preceded in death by his parents, Charles H. & Doris E. (Emerick) Hoops Sr.; brother, Larry Hoops; sister, Lynne Hoops; brother-in-law, Harry Welbaum and sisters-in-law, Cherie Staggs and Becky Ivey. Chuck was a Marine veteran serving in the Vietnam War. He was a member of the VFW Post 3288 and American Legion where he served as the commander for many years. Chuck enjoyed playing cards, square dancing, hunting, farming, traveling around in the RV and spending time with his family. He owned his own excavating company and loved to work. Surviving Chuck is his wife of 54 years, Sandy (Gephart) Hoops; daughters Shanelle Rowe (Scott) and Shauna Wallen (Mark); son, Chad Hoops (Billie); 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Sandy Welbaum; brother, Chet Hoops (Cheryl); sister-in-law, Vicki Crowe; special friends, Steve and Tonya Gemmer and many nieces, nephews, family and other friends. Visitation will be on Sunday, July 14, 2024, from 2-4:30p.m. at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. There will be a military and funeral service at 4:30 p.m. following the visitation. Online condolences can be made by visiting www.gilbert-fellers.com. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tunnel 2 Towers or the VFW Post 3288.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com