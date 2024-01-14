Hoover, Anna

Hoover (Beiler), Anna Mary



Anna Mary (Beiler) Hoover, 94, was born November 10, 1929 to Isaac K. and Fannie Weaver Beiler in Morgantown, PA. She died January 10, 2024 at Garden Spot Village, New Holland Pennsylvania. On April 7, 1951 she married Herbert J. Hoover of New Carlisle, Ohio.



Anna Mary loved flowers, music, sewing and offering hospitality. She was "Mama" to many. She loved to sing hymns and was faithful in attending church throughout her life. She knew and loved Jesus and wrote "When I pass over after death, I will see Him and be with Him forever."



She is survived by her husband and their children: James (Deborah) of Green Lane, PA; Mary (Aaron) Kolb of Williamsport, PA; Herbert L. of Leola, PA; Grace (Tony) Woodruff of Washington Island, WI; Paul (Shirley) of Harrisonburg, VA; Ruth (David) Lehman of Urbana, MO; Pearl Hartman of Harrisonburg, VA; Carol (Tim) Conrad of New Carlisle, OH and David (Traeln) of New Carlisle, OH; 31 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren. She is survived by sisters Martha Dietrich, Naomi Keiper, Verna Mae Buckwalter, Arlene Gipe and brothers Clarence and Elam Beiler. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son-in-law Dwight Hartman and two sisters Ada Ginder and Irene Beiler.



The family is grateful for the loving care she received from the staff of Meadow View. Memorial contributions may be sent to Mennonite Central Committee. Anna Mary donated her body for medical research. Memorial services will be held at Garden Spot Village February 24, 2024 at 11 am. and at a later date in New Carlisle, Ohio.



Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland, PA is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.



