Hoover, Helen V.



Helen V. Hoover, age 92, passed away on April 9, 2024. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her family and spending time with them was very important to her. She will be dearly missed by everyone who loved her. Helen is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and 5 of her siblings. She is survived by her children: Deanna (Scott), Pat (Terri) and Cheryl (Randy); her sister, Esther; grandchildren: Andrew (Heather), Zoey (Michael), Samantha and Mathew; great-grandchildren: Angelina, Daenerys, and Cali; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at St. Leonard's for their time and care. She will be laid to rest at Willow View Cemetery. To share a memory of Helen or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



