Hopkins, Betty Lucille



Betty Lucille Hopkins, 90, of Springfield, passed away in her home on May 27th, 2025. She was born in Albany, Ohio on December 19th, 1934 the daughter of Floyd and Dora Hook. Betty is survived by her children: Donald Hopkins and Stacey VanHorn (Roger); grandchildren: Dakota Hopkins, Michael Hopkins (Yarah), Melissa Laitasalo (Val), Matthew Hopkins (Katie), Nicholas Hopkins (Dalvir), Rachel Board (Nick) and Kristie VanHorn; 13 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



Betty is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 71 years, William "Milo Hopkins; two sons: Steve Allen Hopkins (Karen) and Larry Hopkins and a brother, Floyd Hook, Jr. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 5th, 2025 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. A celebration of life will follow beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Rose Hill Burial Park. Online expression of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





