Hopkins, Mary Ellen



age 102, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. She was a lifelong active member of David's United Church of Christ where her Funeral service will be held at 10:30am on Monday, April 21, 2025, with a burial following in David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to David's UCC, 170 W. David Rd, Dayton, OH 45429, or the John and Charlotte Michael Scholarship Fund #2506, Dayton Foundation, 1401 S. Main St. Suite 100. Dayton, OH 45409. Mary Ellen's family would like to thank the staff at Trinity Community of Beavercreek for the exceptional care they provided during her stay there. For full remembrances please visit www.Routsong.com.



