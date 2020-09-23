HOPPES, KATHLEEN

HOPPES (nee Mallick), Kathleen Ann Kathleen Ann Hoppes (nee Mallick), 95, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on September 20, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Charles Smith. She was born in Bellevue, Ohio, to Margaret Rhadene and John Mallick on May 10, 1925. She married Roger Earl Hoppes, Sr. on July 4, 1944, in San Francisco, CA, while Roger was on leave from the war in the Pacific. Her parents, John and Margaret Rhadene (Paine) Mallick, her husband, Roger Sr., her son, Roger Jr., her brothers, John and Ralph Mallick, a granddaughter, Wendy Dee Griffin (nee Hoppes), and her great-grandson, Dalton Joseph Chine, precede Kathleen in death. She is survived by her three daughters, Colonel Barbara Ellen (Hoppes) Chine (USAF, retired) and husband, Lt. Colonel Joseph Chine (USAF, retired) of Grand Forks, ND, Janet Gail Smith (nee Hoppes) and husband, Charles of Dayton, OH, and Patricia Ann Anghel (nee Hoppes) and husband, Jeffery of Coral Springs, FL. Also surviving Kathleen are three sisters, Joan Williams (nee Mallick) and husband, David, Sharon Lemmerman (nee Mallick), and Kathleen Dipaolo (nee Mallick) and husband, Vincent. Kathleen had eight grandchildren: Joseph Nickolas Chine (Julie) of Grandforks, ND, Nathan Andrew Chine (Brandy) of Raleigh, NC, and Nol Anthony Chine (Nicole) of Grand Forks, ND, Traci Louise Schommer (Robert) of Union, OH, Joshua Jay Otstot (Stacey) of Troy, OH, Dawn Denise Romero (Craig) of Orlando, FL, Brenden Shane Anghel, and Tyler Derek Anghel of Coral Springs, FL. She had seventeen great-grandchildren: Taylor, Noah, Brooke, Macy, Jaden, Jacob, Nunzio, and Naviah Chine of Grand Forks, ND; Dillon, Reagan, and Nathan Schommer of Union, OH; Alexis of Cincinnati, OH, and Kayleigh Otstot of Troy, OH; Campbell Romero of Orlando, FL; and Vada Padovano (nee Griffin), Gillian Griffin, Samuel Arnold of Vero Beach, FL. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday in Ferncliff Cemetery with her daughter, Barbara Chine presiding. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memorials may be given to Hospice of Dayton, OH, the Springfield Ohio Firefighters, and the American Veterans Association. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com



