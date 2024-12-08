HORLACHER, Nancy Ruth



age 77, of Centerville, OH, passed away on November 26, 2024. A private burial was held at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. A memorial service will be held at 3:00pm on Friday, December 13, 2024 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, OH 45429, with a Celebration of Life to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of choice. For full obituary please visit www.Routsong.com



