HORN, Daniel



Devoted husband of the late Bonnie (nee Becht) Horn, dear friend of Lisa White, loving father of Amy Horn and Molly (Scott Kenkel) Horn. Cherished grandfather of Jeremy Mounce Jr, Annabella Mounce, Max Kramer, Rosa Kenkel and Fletcher Kenkel. Brother of Mike (Maureen) Horn and Terri Wyderski. Dan was a friend of Bill W. Passed away September 28, 2021, at the age of 68. Visitation Saturday, October 16, 2021, at St. Antoninus Church, 1500 Linneman Road, Cincinnati, OH 45238, from 9:30 AM until the celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to AA Greater Cincinnati Intergroup Council,



https://www.paypal.com/donate. 2300 Florence Avenue Suite 304 Cincinnati, OH 45206. https://aacincinnati.org/members/



contributions/. Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home serving the



