HORN, Joy Joan



Age 90, of Casstown, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022, at Kettering Medical Center. She was a member of Huber Heights First Baptist Church, Huber Heights Garden Club, and raised exotic animals. Joy was preceded in death by her beloved husband Harold "Bud"; parents Olie and Beatrice Carriker; sisters Eloise Thomas and Dorothy Carriker; and daughter Debra Brown. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Viki and Tim Goldschmidt of Huber Heights; sons and daughters-in-law Craig A. and Teresa of Tipp City, Douglas D. and Mary Jeane of Casstown and David M. and Rhonda of Huber Heights; special family Donna Horn of Huber Heights; 13 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. Private services at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

