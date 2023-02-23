HORN, Shirley Elaine



Shirley Elaine Horn, age 84, of Middletown, passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023. She was born March 5, 1938, the daughter of Ollie and Amelia (Brown) McGuire.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Horn; grandson, David Michael Withrow; 5 sisters and 3 brothers.



Shirley is survived by her daughters, Robin (Steve) Long, Sheila (Jim) Withrow; grandchildren, Bobby (Kurt) Withrow, Stephanie (Mike) Berg, Matthew (Andrea) Long; great-grandsons, Thomas, Joseph; sister, Bernice Perry of California; numerous nieces and nephews.



A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 11:00 am at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. Burial will be at Woodside.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St. STE B, Middletown, OH 45044.



The family would like to express their thanks to the staff of Hillspring Nursing Facility and Hospice Care of Middletown, especially to nurses, Shelby and Heather.



