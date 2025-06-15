Horne, Joyce Jane



HORNE, Joyce Jane, age 83, of Huber Heights, passed away Tuesday, June 10, 2025 at Miami Valley Hospital. Joyce was a Janitor at St. Peter Catholic School, retiring after 20 years of service and attended Living Word Church. She was preceded in death by her son, David; and her brothers & sisters. Joyce is survived by her daughters, Sheila & Cindy Horne; son, Daniel Horne (Jessica); sisters, Dovie, Violet, Deborah; brother, Lowell Billy; 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and many other relatives & friends.



Funeral service 12 Noon Tuesday, June 17, 2025 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Interment Donnellsville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 11 AM until service time at the funeral home.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com