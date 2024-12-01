Hornsby, Gary "Spud"



Gary "Spud" Hornsby



July 22, 1938 -



November 20, 2024



Gary Hornsby, age 86, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2024. Gary was born in Hamilton, Ohio to the late William and Evelyn Hornsby, Husband to the late Patricia Greive Hornsby and her children, loving brother to sisters Diane Hornsby Bryant, Candy Hornsby Newton; Father to Rik Hornsby and his wife Debbie (Spurlock), their three sons, Scott, Ryan and Zachary; daughter Shellie Hornsby Higgins-Leggett, husband Stephen, sons Daniel and Matt, and many great grandchildren, family and friends.



Gary, a United States Army Veteran and gifted athlete was inducted into the Butler County Ohio Sports Hall of Fame in 2022. Gary played Football, Baseball and Basketball at Hamilton High and was named First Team All State in Basketball and Third Team All State in Football. He had the honor to play in the Ohio/Kentucky All-Star Basketball game in 1956. In his senior year, Big Blue faced the Middletown Middies at the Cincinnati Gardens with more than 13,000 fans watching the matchup against him and Jerry Lucas, another fellow Butler County Hall of Fame member with Gary scoring 30 points that game. Gary went on to play baseball and basketball at the University of Cincinnati with close friend and teammate Oscar Robertson.



Moving to Marco Island he was owner and operator of Captain Jim's Marina and spent most his time fishing, dancing and cruising with his wife, Patti.



His ashes will be scattered on Marco Island, the place he loved the most in the world



