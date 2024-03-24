Horstman, Clarence

Horstman, Jr., Clarence Albert "Al"



C. Albert ("Al") Horstman, Jr., 89, of Centerville, OH peacefully passed away March 18, 2024 at the Dayton VA Hospice Unit (Victory Ridge). Visitation will be Friday, April 5, 2024 from 5 - 8 pm at Westbrock Funeral Home in Kettering, OH. A Catholic mass will be held on Saturday, April 6 at 10 am at St. Leonard Church in Centerville, OH. View full obituary: www.westbrockfuneralhome.com



