Horton, Carolyn

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Horton, Carolyn Jean "Gemma"

Carolyn Jean Horton "Gemma", age 71, of Beavercreek, OH, departed this life Saturday, October 19, 2024. Visitation 9 am  11 am Monday, October 28, 2024 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11 am. Livestream funeral service begins at 11 am. Interment Woodland Cemetery.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Brown, Harvey
2
Cook, Christine
3
Bricker, Charles
4
Call, Karen
5
Cushberry, James