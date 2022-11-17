HOSIER, Nancy Lou



Nancy Lou Hosier, age 84, died comfortably in her son's home on Saturday afternoon, 11/12/22, in Liberty Township, Ohio. She was a devoted mother that believed in Jesus Christ and was preceded in death by her husband Robert Hosier. Known as Nana to all her grandchildren, she was the 4th of 12 children in her family. She was a sweet and kind person and will be missed by every-one. We are joyful that she has joined her husband and all her family in heaven. Thank You God! Nancy is survived by her children, Chris Hosier (Liberty Twp.), Randy Hosier (Daphne, AL) and Karen Hosier (Canfield, OH). Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 10:15 AM on Saturday, 11/19/22, at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013, with funeral service at 10:15 AM. Nancy will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum at 11 AM in Hamilton, Ohio. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

