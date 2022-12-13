HOUGHTLING, Evelyn J.



Age 96 of Miamisburg, passed away Saturday afternoon, December 10, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was preceded in death by her first husband of 51 years, John W. Houghtling, her second husband of 16 years, Robert D. Goodwin, and her great-grandson, David Z. (Darianne) Baker.



Evelyn is survived by her children, Sandra L. (Nathan) Pelfrey, John M. (Beverly) Houghtling, and Sue (David) Baker. She also leaves behind 7 grandchildren: Michael (Makayla) Baker, Amy Houghtling, Mollie (Tom) Ritchie, John N. Houghtling, Mark (Jamie) Pelfrey, Doug Pelfrey, and Tim (Karyn) Miller-Baker; 10 great-grandchildren: Erin, Emily, Lizzie, Jake, Ryan, Helena, Noah, Wyatt, Ben, and Luke; and great-great-granddaughter, Zanie; nephew, Kenneth Converse; stepson, Donald R. Goodwin; and cousin, Margaret Porter.



Evelyn loved her family and her church family.



Evelyn's funeral will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022, at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Drive, Vandalia. Burial will follow at Polk Grove Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the funeral home 1 hour prior to the service.



Instead of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692; The James Cancer Center, The Ohio State University, 460 West 10th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43210; and Phillipsburg United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 35, Phillipsburg, OH 45354.

