Houser, Cheryl



Cheryl Rae Houser, born on October 3, 1947, in Baltimore, Maryland, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio, surrounded by her loving family. Cheryl's journey through life was marked by a profound dedication not only to her career but also to her family and community. Cheryl worked in configuration management with the F-16 and A-10 System Program Office (SPO), making meaningful contributions to the field. She was a cherished member of New Beginnings Christian Church, where she found joy and inspiration in her faith and community. She was a proud member of the Red Hat Society, where she enjoyed spending time with friends. She found joy in reading and had a special love for Hallmark movies, often watching them with her husband; also attending the Ohio State Football games. Cheryl's loving spirit will continue to resonate with all who knew her. She leaves behind her devoted and loving husband of 36 years, John "Jack" Houser, and three loving children: Michelle (Mark) Flannery, Chris (Angela) Thompson, and Jennifer (Jay) Huffman; nine adoring grandchildren, Diana (Steven) Dennison, Noel (Maxie) Flannery, Gabrielle Flannery, Nicholas Flannery, Joshua Flannery, Brianna Thompson, Isaac Thompson, MaryAnn Huffman, and EmmyLou Huffman; two great-grandchildren, Chance Cornett and Theodore Dennison; sister, Wanda Frazier; as well as extended family and friends. Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, William and Helen (Reckner) Biszantz; sister, Charlotte "Kay" Turner; brother, Gary Biszantz. Her family invites all who knew and loved Cheryl to gather in remembrance. Visitation will be held on Thursday June 19, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, where a funeral will be held on Friday June 20, 2025 at 10:00 AM, Pastor Steve Sisco officiating. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flower, memorial contributions may be made to New Beginnings Christian Church in memory of Cheryl.



