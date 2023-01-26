HOUSTON, EYVONNE

HOUSTON (King),



Eyvonne



Eyvonne (King) Houston's sunrise was May 17, 1943, in Logan, West Virginia, to Oscar and Betty (Hairston) King, sunset was January 23, 2023, in Springfield, Ohio. Predeceased by parents; husband, Murray Houston, the love of her life; sisters, Garie Richardson, Helen Higginbotham, Arleen King and Hester Poole; five brothers, Leon, William, Jimmy, Charles and Ray King. She was the last of the siblings. Eyvonne graduated from Logan High School, Logan, West Virginia, and attended Marshall University, Huntington, West Virginia. After twenty-nine plus years, she retired from the State of Ohio, (Central State University and the Department of Corrections). She was an active member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church and loved old-time gospel music. Eyvonne was affiliated with several organizations and thoroughly enjoyed bowling. Her joy was being with family, especially family reunions and her grandchildren, Myles and Mya. They kept her on the move. She always had a love for three things, cooking, cleaning and shopping. She used to say that working in her yard always kept her mind at peace. She was quite a sports fan of basketball and track. She even began to like soccer. Memories of Eyvonne and her legacy of love lives on in her three M's: Maurice (Cara), devoted son and daughter-in-law; Myles, precious grandson who was so genuine, considerate and understanding; Mya, precious granddaughter, so loving and whom she adored; to them she was their GG; sisters-in-law, Ida King, Joliet, Illinois, and Barbara King, Columbus, Ohio, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. She leaves a special niece, Rena Jones, who was like a sister and her always ready shopping partner, a special cousin, George Hairston, who always stayed in touch, and two adopted daughters, Tarina Mason (her other shopping partner) and Gina Morris. Eyvonne loved life and family; was a devoted, caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a family historian of the King and Hairston families; was a road map to in-state and some out-of-state shopping malls. She truly had a wonderful and happy life. Visitation is Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. in St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 34 W. Pleasant St. Please use the Mulberry Street entrance. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home.



www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com