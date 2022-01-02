HOWARD, Alice Jean



Age 82 of Dayton, OH, departed this life Saturday, December 18, 2021. She was born July 24, 1939, in Chattanooga, TN, to the late Robert Lee Yarbrough and Adrena Williams. She was preceded in death by her



husband, Mose Howard and (1) daughter, Adrian L. Howard. Survived by: (2) daughters,



Sally Renee Henderson and Alice Fisher; (3) sons, Ocie Yarbrough, Vincent (Kimberly) and Mark Henderson; (15) grandchildren and (2) great-great-grandchildren; (1) sister, Pearl (John) Ingram; other family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Valley Peace MBC, 4201 W. Hillcrest Ave., Dayton, OH, with Reverend Jackie Robinson Officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

