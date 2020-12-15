Howard, Elmer Gerald

HOWARD, Jr.,



Elmer Gerald "Jerry"



Elmer Gerald "Jerry" Howard, Jr., 88, of Middletown, died on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. He was born in White Oak, Morgan County, Kentucky, on November 23, 1932, to parents, Elmer Sr. and Christine (McLin) Howard, and grew up in



Hazel Green, Wolfe County, Kentucky. Jerry graduated from Hazel Green Academy in 1950. He worked in the



Engineering Department at Armco Steel and then did some architectural work for himself. Jerry was a devoted man of God, ministering to everyone who crossed his path and



teaching the Bible for over 50 years. Mr. Howard is survived by his loving wife, Sophie (Wills) Howard; daughter, Chrisy Myers DVM; grandchildren, Ashley Myers & Lt. Commander Chris (Abigail) Myers; as well as many other loving family & friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Peggy



Campbell; and brother, Rev. Danny Joe Howard. Everyone is welcome to join the family for visitation on Friday, December 18, 2020, from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.) Middletown, with social distancing being observed and masks being required for those attending. A private funeral service will be held for the family with Ken Wadness & Jim Martin officiating. The service will be live streamed on the funeral home's Youtube channel, beginning at 11:30 am on Friday. Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Lebanon Retreat Center, 4464 Emmons Rd., Oregonia, OH 45054 - OR - Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Please sign the guestbook at



WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com